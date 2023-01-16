Weather Blog

More active weather expected by midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wet and chilly start to the workweek was the story across our state. We look to work in a brief window of dry time before another round of rain slides in by midweek.

Monday night: A few showers will linger around into tonight. Winds will remain breezy as well with gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times. Temperatures are going to end up increasing up until the early overnight hours before we settle down into the mid 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday: Mild and dry air will settle into the state for our Tuesday. We will also get to enjoy some sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures look to try to sneak into the 50s again by the late afternoon hours, but overall highs look to occur just after midnight Tuesday.

Wednesday: We’ll have a dry start to Wednesday, but cloud cover will build back in ahead of our next rain maker. By the afternoon hours, showers will begin to develop and become more widespread in coverage. There could be heavier pockets of rain at times.

Highs look to rise into the upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday will be a damp day with showers continuing into the morning hours with winds becoming breezy again. Colder air sinks into the state by Friday and through this weekend with highs only in the upper 30s.