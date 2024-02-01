More bright days and above average temps heading into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a terrific sight we had earlier today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to open up February. Cloud cover has build back in a bit, but we will bring in a lot more sunshine as we head into the first weekend of February.

Thursday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy for tonight, which will keep temperatures from falling off too far. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: We’ll start our Friday under mainly cloudy skies before cloud cover partially decreases in the afternoon hours. The one difference that will be noted with Friday’s forecast is that a dry cold front will scoot through from north to south in the morning hours. This will cause temperatures to struggle to warm during the day, and thus have pulled down our numbers a couple of degrees due to this front. Highs will range from the upper 30s northeast of Indy to the mid-upper 40s from Indy and points south.

Weekend: We are happy to say that this is looking like our best weekend weather-wise since mid-November in terms of not dealing with any precipitation or generally cold to bitter temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will both feature abundant sunshine and dry air. Highs will rise into the low 50s for both days. By the back half of Sunday, winds will turn breezy.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will back off a few degrees for the first half of next week with winds staying breezy through Monday. We’ll warm things back up by midweek next week with highs returning into the 50s. Much of next week also looks dry and bright with our next rain chance not coming until possibly next weekend.