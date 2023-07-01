Search
More chances at showers and storms

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in place across most of central Indiana until 11 PM EDT.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Stronger storms are possible with an enhanced (3/5) risk of severe weather in southwestern Indiana. Damaging wind will be the main threat. Low temperatures around 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Only a marginal risk of severe weather in southern Indiana. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty chance of showers and storms. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Back into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain chances will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures dip back into the low 80s Friday into next weekend.

