More clouds Tuesday with low rain chance, hot streak continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat and humidity was inescapable statewide today as 90 degree temperatures and 95-100+ heat index values told the story. Matter of fact, Indy had it’s hottest day of the year at 93 today.

There was also some widely scattered showers and storms as we reached peak heating of the day. They weren’t long lasting due to lack of flow aloft to keep them going longer. We may struggle to get to 90 Tuesday, but don’t let that be a false comfort zone for “decreasing heat” as we’re expecting more 90s this week.

One more thing before we get into the main part of this blog, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will be in place until Friday in northern and eastern sections of Indiana.

Monday night: Tonight is going to be equally stuffy as last night thanks to warm temperatures and high humidity. There is also going to be potential for isolated to scattered rain and storms in the overnight hours with additional cloud cover. More will be explained on this rain chance setup in Tuesday’s section.

We’ll also have near record warm lows tonight in the mid 70s. Indy’s record warm low is 76 from 1873.

Tuesday: Expect a mostly cloudy day with isolated to scattered shower and storm potential throughout the day. The reasoning for more cloud cover with more sustained shower/storm potential is that we will work in a little bit of better flow aloft from the south. This flow looks to effectively sneak in behind the ridge that is parked nearby us to the east. Thus, we’ll have even deeper moisture aloft to support more clouds and precipitation.

Highs are still going to be very warm regardless if some spots fail to hit 90. Besides, it’s going to be awfully muggy with dew point values mainly in the 70s.

Wednesday: We’ll keep a low chance around for isolated showers and storms, but do expect a mainly dry and hot Wednesday. Highs will push into the low to mid 90s under partly sunny skies. Heat index values look to be near/over 100 at times.

8-Day Forecast: As we approach the back half of the workweek, the ridge that was mentioned in Tuesday’s section will move a little westward. This will cause us to potentially turn even hotter Thursday through Saturday with humidity values possibly lowering a tiny bit. Nonetheless, uncommon highs in the mid 90s are in play to start summer Thursday and carry through into the weekend. Matter of fact, for the stretch of Thursday (6/20) through Saturday (6/22), we’ve hit 95+ for the high in that specific timeframe only 13 times (~2.9% of those days) since records began in 1871. This isn’t, “it’s summer it’s supposed to be hot.” This is serious heat and needs to be taken seriously.