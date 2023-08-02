More clouds Wednesday with higher humidity on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A nice day ahead but more clouds throughout the day. Rain chances stay south and west of Indianapolis.

TODAY: Temperatures this morning begin in the upper 50s in some areas outside of Indianapolis. Skies start off with some sunshine but look for more cloud cover throughout the day. Humidity values stay low with winds light out of the south and southeast. Highs today climb into the low and middle 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year. It’s going to be a bit similar to yesterday but with a few more clouds especially into the afternoon.

Areas south and west of Indianapolis will see the chance for rain late in the day. Some locations like Evansville may see some significant rain over the next two days. A Flood Watch goes into place late tonight for southwest Indiana and continues through tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase throughout the evening and overnight hours. We’ll see lows fall into the low and middle 60s. Rain continues south and west of Indianapolis.

THURSDAY: The main weather story will be the higher humidity on Thursday. It’s going to feel much more uncomfortable. Unlike last week we will not see temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. In fact temperatures will stay into the upper 70s near 80 for the afternoon. Look for more clouds throughout Thursday with scattered showers and storms working into central Indiana. Best chance for some steady rain will be in southwestern Indiana.

FRIDAY: Temperatures begin to rise for the end of the week. It’s going to feel uncomfortable with higher humidity. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. We’ll see some sunshine heading into the afternoon but there’s still a chance for a stray shower. It won’t be an all day rain but a few spotty showers may pop around the state.

8DAY FORECAST: The weekend looks pretty good. Best chance for dry conditions will be Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday we’ll see an increase in rain chances. Temperatures this weekend stay into the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers continue into Monday with highs in the 80s. We’ll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 80s.