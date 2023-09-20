More cloudy Thursday, staying warm through the end of the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We found ourselves back in the 80s thanks to a breezy southerly wind, but we can’t complain as it still felt great out there. This warmer pattern will be our main story going into the weekend with small chances for rain at times.

Wednesday night: After a bright day, we’ll turn mostly cloudy tonight with lows only dropping into the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies will hang around for our Thursday as a nearby system to our west influences this occurrence. It will also try to push a few showers into western parts of Indiana during the daytime hours. We’re thinking the high pressure system to our east and dry airwill prevail enough to keep us from being too rainy, but we do need the rain regardless.

Highs look to rise into the low to mid 80s.

Friday: We’ll see a bit more sunshine work back into the mix on Friday. It will be another warm and above average day with highs pushing into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The high pressure system discussed in Thursday’s forecast will ultimately shift towards the Atlantic ocean this weekend. This will allow for cloud cover and rain chances to build back in by Sunday. Before that takes place, Saturday will be a mere copycat of Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible Sunday and into the first half of next week as a system nears us from the west. This will also allow temperatures to fall back into the 70s next Monday.