Weather Blog

More heat with returning rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 90-degree warming trend will continue going into the weekend and into the next work week. Rain chances will also return next week.

Tonight: Relief from the heat tonight, as temperatures fall to the low 70s with clear skies. Some isolated storms will develop in areas north of Indy, near Kokomo & Muncie. Low 71

Tomorrow: Heat and humidity will increase tomorrow with temperatures warming to the 90s by the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow Night: Warm conditions will last during the evening hours. Cloud cover will then increase overnight, causing temperatures to only drop to the mid 70s.

Saturday: Temperatures will warm again to the mid 90s. Paring these high temperatures with rising humidity, heat index values climb to the upper 90s, with some areas reaching the triple-digits. Be sure to pace yourself if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time, and have extra hydration on hand.

8-Day Forecast: The chances for rain increase Saturday night with expected showers and storms going into Sunday. The 90-degree trend will come to an end Monday, with high temperatures in the 80s. Instability in the atmosphere will bring expected daily rain chances through the first half of next week.