More Humid Friday, stormy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start to the day with temperatures into the lower 60s. Humidity values rise throughout the day and we are in store for a stormy Saturday.

TODAY: Pretty nice conditions to start of the day. Humidity starts off low but it will increase later today. A few high clouds this morning but more clouds move in later this afternoon and evening. Highs today will climb into the middle 80s, a few degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. Upper 80s near 90 along the Ohio River.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Savannah Bananas game or Ruoff to watch Dave Matthews Band it will be much more humid than yesterday. Temperatures will start out in the 80s in the evening and overnight fall only into the 70s. It will be mild and muggy with an isolated shower possible this evening but I think we will see many dry spots.

STORMY SATURDAY

SATURDAY: Humid conditions for the first part of the weekend with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms on Saturday may be on the stronger side. There is a marginal risk of severe weather which is a level 1 out of level 5. Humidity stays pretty high through the day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Much of the rain comes to an end around the early afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: Looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Monday morning is going to feel refreshing and cool. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s. The nice conditions continue for the first of the workweek. Highs on Monday climb into the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat and humidity rise along with rain chances in the middle part of the workweek. Right now it looks like it will be a hot holiday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.