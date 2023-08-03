More humid with rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel more humid today. Clouds will keep temperatures a little below normal today with rain south and sunshine north.

TODAY: Moderate to heavy rain will be possible in the southern part of the state today. Flood watches and warnings are in place for the Evansville area. Clouds from these showers and storms will move across the central portion of the state. I-74 will likely be the dividing line between clouds, rain and sunshine. Areas north of the interstate will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s here in central and southern Indiana, while northern Indiana sees temperatures into the middle and upper 80s. It’s going to be very uncomfortable with humidity values rising during the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to stick around through the overnight hours. It will be mild and muggy with temperatures only falling into the upper 60s. A little patchy fog may develop late tonight and into the first part of Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A little patchy fog may be possible for the first part of the morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. A spotty shower or storm may be possible into the afternoon. The main weather story will be the higher temperatures and higher humidity. Highs climb into the upper 80s and near 90 in southern Indiana. It will feel more uncomfortable with dew points into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend doesn’t look all that bad. We will see partly cloudy skies through much of the day. Rain holds off until late Saturday night. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb into the upper 80s. It’s going to feel very uncomfortable with high humidity. Rain chances continue into the first part of the workweek on Monday. Skies clear with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.