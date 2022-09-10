Weather Blog

More humid with rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry start to the weekend but rain chances ramp up later this afternoon and especially into the day Sunday.

TODAY: Clouds begin to increase across the state during the day. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers later this afternoon and evening. We’ll see lots of dry time today but it will be a little more humid. Highs today climb into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around for much of the evening hours. There’s a slight chance we may see an isolated shower during the evening and overnight hours. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds for the end of the weekend and a good chance for some rain. In fact some spots may see some moderate to heavy rain throughout the day. Thunderstorms may be possible as well but we’re not tracking anything severe. Rainfall amounts may be close to one inch where we do see some heavy pockets and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday stay in the low to middle 70s.

MONDAY: This system lingers around the state for the start of the new workweek. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible during the day. The one thing you’ll notice is the temperature. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s near 70.

8DAY FORECAST: An early morning isolated shower is possible on Tuesday otherwise we’ll see some sunshine. Quiet weather for the rest of the workweek with lots of sunshine heading into the first part of the weekend. Highs climb back into the lower 80s by the end of the week and rise a little more by the first part of the weekend.