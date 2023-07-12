More humid with storm chances Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start across the state. It gets more humid with several storm chances not only today but the next few days.

TODAY: Showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day. Northern Indiana is seeing some showers and storms this morning. They will move into parts of central Indiana late this evening. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. A slight risk of severe storms is in place for western Indiana. Main threats will be heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.

Humidity will increase today. It feels more uncomfortable as dew points begin to climb into the middle and upper 60s. Highs today climb into the middle and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers and storms are possible. It’s going to be mild and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky through much of the day Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Humidity levels reach the oppressive category. Highs climb into the middle 80s. Because of the high humidity any showers/storms we see will contain some heavy rainfall.

FRIDAY: It looks like we’ll squeak out a dry day for the end of the workweek but it’s going to be hot. Highs climb into the lower 90s. The higher humidity will make it feel much more uncomfortable.

8DAY FORECAST: There’s a chance for a few spotty showers or storms this weekend. It stays warm and muggy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s this weekend. More scattered showers/storms possible Monday. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s for the start of next week.