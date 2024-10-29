More potential record warmth Wednesday, rain expected for Halloween | Oct. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We came very close to a record high today here in Indy after starting off the day tying a record warm low.

One more day of challenging record high temperatures is ahead before we track rain for Halloween.

Tuesday night: We could have another record warm night tonight with skies turning partly cloudy. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Indy’s record warm low is 63 from 1900. Winds will also stay a little breezy tonight with gusts over 20 MPH at times.

Wednesday: After a very unusually mild start to the day for late-October, we’re going for one more shot this week of breaking record high temperatures. Winds will once again gust over 30 MPH at times during the daytime hours. Highs overall are going to once again reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, Oct 30th, is 82 from 1950.

Thursday: This forecast will undergo another transition for Halloween on Thursday. We’re talking the return of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Main timeframe for rain will be from morning to late afternoon as activity gradually moves eastward. Current thinking is that much (if not, all) of central Indiana will be dry by trick-or-treat time.

It is worth noting that there is a low threat for isolated strong to severe storms on Thursday as well. Damaging wind will be the main concern.

Highs will take place in the morning hours before temperatures fall very slowly throughout the day. Winds will also be breezy for a good portion of the day.

7-Day Forecast: Friday features a brief return to near normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then, temperatures quickly warm back up through the first weekend of November. Additional rain chances are ahead going into next week.