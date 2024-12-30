More rain ahead to end 2024, winter air makes a comeback entering 2025 | Dec. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big changes are on the way as colder air settles in for the New Year.

Wind advisories remain in place until 11 PM EST tonight for areas in northern Indiana.

Tonight: Scattered showers will move out of the state by the overnight hours along with the winds. Lows look to fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Some sunshine will return to us to open the new workweek. However, we will track another weather system that slides in by Monday night. Scattered showers look to develop in this timeframe.

Above normal temperatures are expected once again as afternoon highs warm to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Tuesday will be a transition day as much cooler air settles into the forecast. Scattered to widespread showers are expected on Tuesday, mainly before sunset. We cannot rule out some wintry precipitation north of Indy if colder air pushes in fast enough closer to sunset.

Temperatures will fall from the 40s to the 30s throughout the day. This means that highs will occur in the morning hours.

8-day forecast: Cooler temperatures will arrive to start the New Year, expect highs in the upper 30s Wednesday. Thursday will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 30s. The cooling trend will continue through the end of the week with highs only in the 20s Friday, wind chills will fall to the teens Friday. Some locations around the state will experience single digit wind chills Friday night. Scattered flurries can’t be ruled out as we end the workweek.