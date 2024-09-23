More rain ahead tonight into Tuesday | Sep. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The progress of working in much needed rain is ongoing as we look towards more active weather into and through Tuesday.

Matter of fact, some spots got the majority of their rain for this month yesterday.

Additional rain chances may emerge late this week and into the weekend.

Monday night: We’re in for an active night with steady rain at times and heavier batches of rainfall. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible.

In relation to tonight’s rain, localized amounts of over an inch are possible by sunrise Tuesday.

Lows will only bottom out in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: More action is ahead in the form of scattered showers and storms through mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will be due to a low set to move through the state. A few showers cannot be ruled out Tuesday night as the backside of the low reaches us by then.

There is potential for isolated strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the primary concern, but isolated tornadoes are also possible. You will want to monitor all weather updates carefully tomorrow, especially if you’ll be busy during the day.

By Tuesday night, overall rain totals starting from Monday night look to be in the 0.5″-1.5″ range for most locations across the state. Isolated instances of 2″+ are possible.

Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 70s due to lots of cloud cover and the extra rain ahead.

Wednesday: We will transition to a dry Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Deeper moisture aloft is going to still be around behind Tuesday’s system, which will cause us to not have as much sunshine. Highs are also going to once again get into the mid 70s.

7-Day Forecast: A warmer day arrives for Thursday before we turn our attention to the potential for more rain chances heading into the final weekend of September. There is a high amount of uncertainty right now with how and if these rain chances fully play out. We’re going to be watching how a tropical system, that is expected to become Helene, progresses with its track once it reaches mainland U.S. A low to our south will also look to possibly have some amount of influence on the tropical system later this week, and from there it is unsure how Indiana will shape up with this weekend’s forecast. The current cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center does come into Indiana by Saturday, but trends may change.