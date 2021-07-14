Weather Blog

More rain and storm chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a typical summer day across the state for our Wednesday with warm and humid air in place. Along with our average summer day, we worked in a break from active weather. However, rain and storm chances are set to quickly return.

Wednesday night: A warm and muggy night will be on tap statewide as our low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: We will begin our Thursday on a dry note. By the afternoon hours, pop-up showers and storms look to develop. Better rain chances will move in Thursday night.

There is the threat for isolated strong to severe storms for the northern half of the state. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Any thunderstorm will contain heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

It will not be a comfortable Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to even low 90s. High humidity values will make us feel like the low to mid 90s. Breezy winds will also present throughout much of the day.

Friday: The active weather train will roll on into our Friday with on and off rain and storms. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Highs will rise into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Storm chances look to persist through our Saturday before they gradually taper down by Sunday. We look to work in a typical summer pattern by the new workweek next week. Highs will hover around the mid 80s for much of next week.