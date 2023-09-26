More rain and storms ahead Wednesday, warmer air to return later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in an active Tuesday with scattered showers and storms across much of the state. Expect more activity to take place into and through Wednesday with the potential for stronger storms.

Tuesday night: The severe threat for today is set to end by the nighttime hours. However, we’ll keep numerous showers and storms going overnight.

Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Be sure to grab the rain gear on your way out the door Wednesday morning as we track on and off showers and storms for the entire day.

There could be isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon with wind and hail the primary threats.

Highs will be slightly cooler due to the rain and extra cloud cover with numbers in the mid 70s.

Thursday: A few showers will be leftover for Thursday from this system. Highs will once again rise into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will begin to warm-up once again starting Friday with highs in the upper 70s. The final day of September on Saturday will feature highs back in the low 80s. Then, a warm stretch is looking to roll in for the first few days at least of October. Highs next week may even get into the mid 80s.