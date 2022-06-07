Weather Blog

More rain around

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers are still around for the morning in parts of the state with temperatures in the upper 60s. Should be a less humid day with spotty showers around through the morning and afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Slightly warmer Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s with more scattered shower chances through the day.

Thursday will be our little break from the rain with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances return by Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend we have a few rain chances possible Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain moves out Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. The heat returns for next week with highs close to 90° next Tuesday.