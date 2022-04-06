Weather Blog

More rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few morning showers to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Showers and a few claps of thunder will spread into the state this morning and afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Rain should begin to move out late today with some clearing through the overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Most of Thursday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will slip to the lower 50s.

We end the week on a chilly note with highs in the mid 40s with a scattered light mix.

This weekend highs will remain cool to start with highs in the mid 40s. Highs will soar to the lower 60s by Sunday with sunshine! Highs will continue to warm to the lower 70s through mid week with next chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.