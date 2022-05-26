Weather Blog

More rain Friday, dry for race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We kept the active weather train rolling through our Thursday with on and off showers and storms. There is some good news in this forecast as we will eventually send rain chances out of area just in time for Indy 500 race weekend! However, the longer term picture shows a pattern flip towards hot weather.

Thursday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the remainder of the day.

There is also the potential for isolated strong to severe storms up until sunset. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns.

Lows look to drop into the upper 50s.

Friday: A cooler afternoon will be on tap to end the week with additional isolated to scattered shower chances. If you have plans to head out to IMS for Carb Day, some of the events could be affected by the rain.

Highs are set to only rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Weekend: The system has been affecting us since Wednesday will finally leave our region, and will open the door for dry weather just in time for race weekend! Saturday is shaping up to be a marvelous day with low humidity values and abundant sunshine. Highs will be slightly warmer with numbers in the mid 70s. Temperatures look to then return to the 80s on Indy 500 race day with an uptick in humidity.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare to flip towards a hot pattern once we get into next week. Monday (Memorial Day) through Wednesday all have a shot at 90° temperatures. The next best chance for rain and storms arrives on Thursday.