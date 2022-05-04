Weather Blog

More rain Thursday and Friday, big warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will bring back rain and storm chances for the rest of the workweek. Then, we are set to make quite the turn towards summerlike temperatures.

Wednesday night: A mostly cloudy and mild night is ahead with lows only falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Keep the rain gear on hand as showers and isolated storms are likely by the afternoon hours.

We will keep the activity rolling on into our Thursday night with additional development as a front lifts northward. There will be a concern for areas of flooding for our Thursday overall.

Despite the rain, highs look to stroll into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Expect more of the same for Friday in terms of rain and storm activity. On and off periods of showers and storms will occur throughout our entire day. Concerns for some flooding will continue as well.

There is the chance an isolated strong to severe storm or two could occur south of a Bedford-Seymour line where there is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) of severe weather. Main threat is damaging winds.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers may linger into our Saturday morning before we dry out for the rest of the weekend. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks excellent with highs in the low 70s. Then, we will make a big transition towards summerlike heat. We could even be pushing the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week. Much of next week also looks to remain dry.