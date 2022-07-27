Weather Blog

More rain Thursday, dry by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a noisy start to our Wednesday for a lot of us across central Indiana before we settled into a mainly dry afternoon. We are expecting one more day this week for rain chances before we go into the last weekend of July dry.

Wednesday night: A few showers are possible tonight as we stroll into a warm and muggy night. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Rain and storms will likely be ongoing for areas mainly to our south. Then, we’ll deal with on and off activity for the remainder of the day.

There is also the chance for isolated strong to severe storms for the southern third of Indiana with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

Highs look to once again top out in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: We will be greeted with dry conditions and more comfortable air for our Friday after having to deal with a rather active week. Highs are set to be slightly below normal with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Pleasant weather will stick around for Saturday with some sunshine and high temps in the low 80s. A gradual warming trend will then begin to ensue as we end the month of July on Sunday. This warming trend is expected to continue into the first few days of August next week. Storm chances look to return by early next week with highs in the mid 80s. As we get closer to the end of next week, the heat looks to turn back up a bit.