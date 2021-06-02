Weather Blog

More rain Thursday, summer heat to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a soggy Wednesday for us across the state with cooler temperatures and a breeze out of the south. More rain chances are on the way for Thursday before we bring back summer heat.

Wednesday night: Additional scattered showers and storms will develop this evening and continue into the overnight hours.

We can’t rule out isolated stronger storms to two for the possibility of gusty winds for the southern third of the state. Isolated flooding will also continue to be possible.

Lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: We will wake up to damp conditions for our Thursday morning due to Wednesday’s rain. Scattered showers and storms look to develop beginning mid-Thursday morning and persist into the evening hours for mainly the southern half of Indiana. No severe weather is expected.

Warmer temperatures will be in place as we will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Dry time will return to end the workweek as we bring back a summerlike feel to the state. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The gradual warming trend will continue going into our first full weekend of June. Highs will linger around in the mid 80s with the chance for isolated showers Sunday. Above average temperatures look to continue through much of next week with storm chances in place from next Monday through next Wednesday.