More rain Sunday night, cold Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH )– Another round of rain was on the way Sunday night.

SUNDAY NIGHT: After a soggy start to Sunday morning, central Indiana is in store for another round of rain. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible along with the chance for a few thunderstorms.

Central Indiana could pick up another inch of rain with this latest round. Winds will stay out of the south from 8-10 mph but will pick up after midnight and become gusty by daybreak.

MONDAY: We may see a few early showers in the morning as the storm system departs Indiana. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a much cooler day. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s, close to 40, for the day.

Winds will begin to pick up from the southwest and at times may gust from 25-30 mph. This will create windchills or feels-like temperatures into the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT: The clouds will hang around and we’ll see a slight chance for a few flurries and light snow showers. Lows will fall close to freezing.

TUESDAY: The clouds will hang around for another day. We’ll see a disturbance pass through the Great Lakes bringing us a chance for a few light snow showers or flurries. It’s going to stay chilly and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s, which is around normal for this time of year.

8-DAY FORECAST: Look for a chilly New Year’s Eve with lows falling into the middle 20s. New Year’s Day looks to be sunny and dry. Highs will climb into the lower 40s. Clouds will return Thursday with another round of rain possible late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and close to 50. We’ll see a few chances of precipitation for the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend.