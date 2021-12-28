Weather Blog

More rain Wednesday, briefly dry to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A drastic difference was in place for our Tuesday after a mild Monday. Rainy, chilly, and breezy conditions were all in place throughout the day with areas in northern Indiana picking up on wintry precipitation.

Tuesday night: Shower activity will diminish in the nighttime hours with lots of cloud cover left over. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday: We will keep a gloomy look around in the state for our Wednesday. The first half of the day is expected to be dry. More rain showers are set to move in close to sunset. On and off showers are likely during the nighttime hours.

Highs look to push into the low 50s.

Thursday: We return to dry weather for our Thursday, but it will be cooler with highs in the low 40s. Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to quickly warm back into the 50s for New Year’s Eve (Friday). Spotty showers are possible Friday afternoon. This quick warmup will lead way to an active New Year’s Day (Saturday) to kick off 2022. Rain is likely throughout Saturday, and by the nighttime hours, there could be a chance for a wintry mix north of Indy. A blast of cold air will then sprint into the state, which will lead way to a bitter start to next week.