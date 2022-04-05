Weather Blog

More rain Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a chilly rain during the afternoon hours after a dry start to our Tuesday. More active weather is expected through midweek with a cooldown late week.

Tuesday night: Rain is set to move out before sunset. Cloud cover will hang around as another batch of rain looks to slide in as we get closer to sunrise Wednesday.

Lows will only fall into the upper 40s. Winds will also become breezy as well.

Wednesday: Have the rain jacket on hand as we are tracking another damp day. Showers are likely during the morning hours. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is not expected. Activity is set to exit the state after the lunch hour.

Highs are expected to once again be near average despite the rain. Numbers will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy winds will also stick around throughout the day.

Thursday: A dry start to the day will be on deck for our Thursday before cloud cover and showers slide back into the state.

We are set to have a cooler afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The end to the workweek will not be pleasant with highs in the 40s and rain/snow chances. Chilly air continues into the first half of our weekend with lingering shower activity. There is good news in this extended forecast as we will work in a fantastic warmup. Highs look to eventually return to the 70s by next week.