More rounds of rain, mild air Monday | Dec. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our weekend has turned soggy in central Indiana. More rounds of rain are on the way for this morning and on Monday.

TODAY: On/off showers are likely this morning. Clouds remain this afternoon as the rain chance backs off from west to east. Isolated areas of drizzle are on the table after our steadier rain exits. High temperatures near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies are expected. In the early morning hours, the first showers will be arriving in western and southwestern Indiana. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Showers are likely on Monday. The back half of the morning commute looks wetter than what we are waking up to. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph. Rainfall totals for the entire weekend including Monday are still on track to finish 1″-2″. Mild air works in with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Sunshine returns with temperatures closer to average on Tuesday. Scattered showers will once again be possible Wednesday along a cold front. Temperatures will be below average in the 30s to end the week. This may be something interesting to watch for the IU at Notre Dame CFP game on Friday.