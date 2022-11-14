Weather Blog

More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further.

Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system will begin closer to the pre-dawn hours as it moves northeast. Lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Prepare for an active weather day as a rain/snow mix moves in. Folks along and north of I-70 will see more snow by late morning while those who are south of I-70 will see more general rain/mixed precip.

The snow prediction map below accounts for not only Tuesday’s activity, but for Wednesday’s scattered snow potential as well. By the end of Wednesday, areas along and north of I-70 could see up to one to two inches of snow. Isolated higher amounts are possible for areas in NW Indiana.

Temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 30s.

Wednesday: We’ll keep scattered snow shower chances around through our Wednesday.

Highs look to only make it into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: The second half of this week features quite the chill for this time of the year. Temperatures are shaping up to be roughly 20° colder than normal by Friday in which highs may not make it out of the 20s. The chill sticks around into the weekend with temps only rising into the low to mid 30s. We look to make a slight temperature rebound by early next week.