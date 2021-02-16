More snow chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a snowy Monday, we worked into a quiet Tuesday with lots of sunshine across the state. Even with the sunshine, our very cold temperatures continued.

Tuesday night: Prepare for another bitterly cold night under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the single digits with some locations dropping below zero.

Wednesday: After we wake up to very harsh cold, we will have a slight rebound with our high temperatures. We will also continue to work in some more sunshine before another round of snow chances return for Wednesday afternoon and night.

Highs will rise into the low 20s.

Thursday: Snow chances will continue through a good chunk of our Thursday before we dry out by Thursday night.

There is the possibility for snow accumulations from this specific wave of snow.

Highs will creep into the mid 20s.

8 Day Forecast: The end to the workweek will be dry with slightly colder conditions with a return to very bitter air Friday night. Then, we will work in a warming trend through the weekend and into next week. A nice sight is on the horizon with high temperatures eventually making a run into the 40s by Monday.