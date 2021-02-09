More snow chances through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas across the state picked up on leftover snow showers and flurries from last night’s system for part of Tuesday. Along with the leftover snow, it was a cold and mainly cloudy day.

Tuesday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy as we will remain dry throughout the nighttime hours. Lows will dip into the mid teens to low 20s. Some locations to the far north will drop into the single digits. With a light breeze throughout the night, wind chill values will drop into the single digits.

Wednesday: Snow chances will come back around for our Wednesday with snow showers developing in the morning hours. These snow showers will continue into Wednesday night with additional development possible. Far southern Indiana may pick up on some freezing rain at times.

Light snow accumulations of one to two inches are possible.

Highs will manage to creep into the mid 20s.

Thursday: Leftover snow showers are possible Thursday morning for mainly southern Indiana. Flurries may occur at times throughout the day as well across central Indiana. Highs will be a little bit colder as we will only rise into the low 20s.

8 Day Forecast: A bitter but dry end to the workweek is ahead before we introduce another polar plunge into the state. Scattered snow chances for Saturday will precede this next round of brutal cold in which we could be dealing with subzero lows by Monday morning. As we work to rebound by midweek next week, even more chances for snow look to move into the extended forecast.