Weather Blog

More snow coming to central, northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are watching out for another clipper racing down into the Ohio Valley late Sunday night and into Monday.

Snow showers will be likely Monday, especially during the morning hours. Any accumulation should be an inch or less across central Indiana, with 1-2 inches possible over the northern third of Indiana. It will be breezy and cold with highs in the middle 30s.

Quiet weather will arrive for Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. It will be dry and very cold with morning lows on Wednesday near 3 degrees. Highs will be in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday, warming back into the lower 30s on Thursday.

The extended outlook shows a chance of snow showers on Friday as another cold front moves through the region. Next weekend is looking dry and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s Saturday and middle 30s on Sunday.