More summer heat with a few storms

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Uncomfortable start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will warm to the upper 80s again this afternoon with feel-like temperatures in the lower 90s today!

A few isolated showers this afternoon with lots of dry time! Tonight low will cool to the lower 70s.

Friday will be a dry day with highs breaking into the 90s for the first time in Indy this year! High of 91° with a mostly sunny sky. Heat indices will warm to the upper 90s!

A very summer-like weekend with 90s for both days and an isolated storm chance. Nothing to cancel plans over!

Next week, highs will cool just a bit with most areas in the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures in lower to mid-90s. We see a better chance of showers and storms through midweek with highs cooling to the mid-80s.