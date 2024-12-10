Morning fog, colder air moves in midweek | Dec 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Foggy conditions this morning with visibility down to less than a half a mile in many spots. We will look for mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sun later this afternoon. Snow and colder air arrives for the middle part of the work week.

TODAY: Foggy conditions out there this morning. Dense fog advisory issued until 10am. With calm winds and the rainfall that we saw yesterday we could see some areas with reduced visibility this morning. Look for mainly cloudy skies throughout the day with a little bit of sunshine peeking through into the afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing into the low and middle 40s which is right around normal for this time of the year. Some locations especially south and east of Indianapolis may see a few light rain showers .

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies tonight It will be chilly. Low temperatures falling into the low twenties .

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday look for mostly cloudy conditions. It will be breezy with winds gusting near 30 mph. We will also see some scattered snow showers and some could be some snow squalls. This is when we have an intense burst of snow that reduces visibility and creates a quick coating of snow on the ground. This may reduce visibility and create some slick spots. Total snowfall accumulation will be less than an inch. High temperatures on Wednesday will climb right around freezing .

7 DAY EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures early Thursday morning will be into the teens and wind chill values will be below zero. It will be a cold day with mostly sunny skies high is well below normal only around 24 for an afternoon high .

Near normal conditions for your Friday under partly cloudy skies. 40s continue for the weekend with rain likely on Saturday. And by early next week we will see the temperatures climb close to 50 on Monday.