Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Morning sprinkles exit, fantastic weekend ahead

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Morning sprinkles are in the process of moving through Indiana this morning. After they exit, a fantastic weekend is ahead of us.

TODAY: Quick and light sprinkles are possible during breakfast. These showers won’t last long and will be gone by mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies build in for the rest of the day. The Sonsio Grand Prix over at IMS is looking great weather-wise. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be in place. Those who witnessed the northern lights Friday night will not have as much luck seeing them in Indiana Saturday night with the solar storm weakening. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mother’s Day will be fantastic in Indiana. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our next widespread chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Daily high temperatures will consistently be in the 70s. Lingering, small rain chances hang around for the rest of the week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Getting back on the warming...
Weather Blog /
Fantastic Friday, warmer weekend
Weather Blog /
Nice Friday, few showers early...
Weather Blog /
2 skiers killed after being...
Weather Stories /
Below normal temperatures to not...
Weather Blog /
Northern lights may be visible...
Weather Stories /
Severe weather on Tuesday leaves...
Weather /
Spotty storms and cooler Thursday
Weather Blog /