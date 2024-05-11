Morning sprinkles exit, fantastic weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Morning sprinkles are in the process of moving through Indiana this morning. After they exit, a fantastic weekend is ahead of us.

TODAY: Quick and light sprinkles are possible during breakfast. These showers won’t last long and will be gone by mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies build in for the rest of the day. The Sonsio Grand Prix over at IMS is looking great weather-wise. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be in place. Those who witnessed the northern lights Friday night will not have as much luck seeing them in Indiana Saturday night with the solar storm weakening. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mother’s Day will be fantastic in Indiana. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our next widespread chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Daily high temperatures will consistently be in the 70s. Lingering, small rain chances hang around for the rest of the week.