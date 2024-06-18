Mostly cloudy for Tuesday, heat & humidity remain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana fell short of record highs by a few degrees on Monday. Unfortunately, heat and humidity will be sticking around through the early parts of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place through much of the day. Scattered showers and storms are possible mainly in the afternoon, but western Indiana will have some showers this morning. Not everyone will pick up this rainfall. High temperatures near 90 degrees with very humid air in place.

TONIGHT: There is an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another mostly cloudy day. Isolated showers or storms may pop up in the afternoon, but many areas will miss out on these chances. High temperatures in the low 90s with very humid air. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere in this forecast. Temperatures will eclipse 90 degrees daily from now all the way through Saturday. A weak cold front may provide a little relief Sunday which could also bring a few showers. Daily high temperatures will likely fall short of records over the next few days.