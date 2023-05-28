Mostly cloudy Indy 500, warmer air on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A low-pressure system off of the Carolinas continues to bring in cloud cover this Sunday. Big changes are on the way for this week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place throughout the day. A few sprinkles will be possible south and east. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Clouds will decrease as the day goes on. The warm-up begins with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s from Tuesday to Saturday. By the middle to end of the week, humidity returns to the uncomfortable category. This will bring in small pop-up shower chances to close next week, but there is still no major rain chance on the horizon.