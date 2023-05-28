Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Mostly cloudy Indy 500, warmer air on the way

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A low-pressure system off of the Carolinas continues to bring in cloud cover this Sunday. Big changes are on the way for this week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place throughout the day. A few sprinkles will be possible south and east. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Clouds will decrease as the day goes on. The warm-up begins with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s from Tuesday to Saturday. By the middle to end of the week, humidity returns to the uncomfortable category. This will bring in small pop-up shower chances to close next week, but there is still no major rain chance on the horizon.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Saturday Night Weather
Weather Blog /
Clouds increase today, a full...
Weather Blog /
Calm for the holiday weekend,...
Weather Blog /
Indy 500 weather extremes and...
Weather Stories /
Fantastic Friday, mostly quiet holiday...
Weather /
Picture perfect weather through race...
Weather Blog /
NOAA releases 2023 hurricane season...
Weather Stories /
Briefly cooler Thursday
Weather /