Mostly cloudy Sunday, another storm chance tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an active start to the weekend, and that unsettled pattern brings in another strong storm chance tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with more breaks of sun in the afternoon. Strong storms get close in the last few hours of the day but primarily arrive into the overnight hours. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Strong storms will be possible, but this storm chance is still up in the air. There is a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather, but we will first have to see how a line of storms develops to our west through the afternoon. All forms of severe weather would be on the table, but damaging wind would be the primary threat. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Clouds and scattered light showers remain for parts of the day. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday and Wednesday will be nice days to get outside with plenty of sunshine. Our next rain chance to look out for will be Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures throughout the week remain relatively close to our average high of 85 degrees.