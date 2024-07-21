Mostly cloudy Sunday, humidity climbs over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice weekend continues in Indiana with more clouds today. Humidity climbs later today and ramps up midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy should hold through most of the day. A stray sprinkle may be possible, but the vast majority remain dry for today. Humidity starts to climb later today. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated chance of a sprinkle. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Isolated chance of showers and storms. Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A hint of wildfire smoke will be in the upper levels of our atmosphere but should remain away from the surface.

7-DAY FORECAST: Scattered chances of showers and storms arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday as humid air builds in. Severe weather is currently not expected. Temperatures will remain with highs in the 80s through the end of the week.