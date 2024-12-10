Mostly cloudy today, snow bursts arrive Wednesday | Dec. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The majority remain dry in central Indiana for Tuesday. Snow bursts will reenter the forecast for Wednesday which could drop some quick, light accumulations.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles will be possible this morning southeast of the Indy metro area. Patchy spots of fog also can’t be ruled out. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain. A few spotty flurries could develop in eastern Indiana. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Scattered PM snow bursts are possible as an arctic front moves through. Quick minor accumulations will be possible with winds gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our coldest air of the week is expected Thursday. We start the day with wind chill values in the single digits and even some below zero. Overnight lows Thursday night will be in the teens as well. Friday night into Saturday showers become likely with our cold air exiting.