Mostly cloudy weekend with warmup, bigger forecast changes next week | Nov. 15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The forecast for our Friday played out as advertised with cloud cover, damp ground due to no sun, and chilly temperatures.

We’re eyeing a weekend warmup that carries into next week. This leads way to a very active week overall coming up with the potential for a bigger shot of cold air.

Friday night: So, to the surprise of nobody, cloudy skies will remain in place tonight. Some fog will also develop overnight and towards sunrise Saturday as well. Lows look to bottom out in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: We are optimistic for a shot at some sunshine to sneak back into the picture for Saturday. It will be a warmer and dry that features highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: The warming trend cruises on into Sunday with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Highs look to get back into the 60s after having a stretch of 50 degree weather.

7-Day Forecast: Active weather resumes its programming next week with several chances for rain. Looking at mainly latter half of Monday into Tuesday and also mid to late next week for those chances. Highs push into the mid 60s Tuesday before we potentially see our coldest air of the season slide in by Thursday due to a large disturbance. We’ll also have very breezy winds for much of next week as well. One other thing to note is that it is too soon to really tell if we’ll deal with our first snowflakes of the season late next week. Models still have a bit of variance with precipitation placement overall.