Mostly dry for Thanksgiving; frigid blast to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting Wednesday dry, a steady cold rain worked itself into some of central Indiana.

We’ll keep rain around Wednesday night with the expectation for the precipitation to move out shortly after Thanksgiving Day begins.

Wednesday night: Rain, some heavier at times, will persist into the overnight hours. There is the potential for some snow to mix in. If snow holds together long enough, a light accumulation cannot be ruled out mainly along and north of Interstate 70.

Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain and snow will linger into the first few hours of Thursday, but it’ll be done by daybreak in the 7 a.m. hour. anyone participating in the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash at 9 a.m. in Indianapolis will want to have a couple of warm layers as temperatures will be in the mid 30s to start. Feels-like temperatures are going to be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The remainder of Thanksgiving Day is set to be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs look to rise into the low 40s.

Black Friday: Thursday will potentially be the last day in the 40s for a while. The coldest air of the season will arrive Friday, the coldest since Feb. 17. Highs are set to struggle to get out of the 20s with skies turning mostly sunny.

7-Day Forecast: Frigid air is expected to be dominant in this forecast through the end of November on Saturday and into the start of December on Sunday. Highs will only be in the 20s, and low temperatures are going to bottom out in the teens. Expect single-digit wind chills. A low chance for snow exists mainly for late Saturday.