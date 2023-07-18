Mostly dry Wednesday, miserably muggy Thursday with storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to work in a much more quiet Tuesday although it is still humid for us. Expect the muggy meter to remain high through midweek with additional storm potential going into the back half of this workweek.

Tuesday night: A partly cloudy and dry night will be on deck with lows in the mid 60s. Areas south of Indy could see a few showers and storms with a low risk for severe weather south of a Vincennes-Bedford line. There could be areas of patchy fog as well for areas south of interstate 70.

Wednesday: Another warm and muggy day will shape up for our Wednesday. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but severe weather is not expected.

Highs look to rise into the mid 80s. Some locations could feel like the 90s at times.

Thursday: Heat ramps up for Thursday in what will be a unsettled day overall. Scattered showers and storms look to be on and off during the day. Some of these storms could turn severe in the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) from an Indy-Kokomo line and points east. The main hazards are damaging winds and large hail.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s. Expect heat index values to be in the low to mid 90s due to a miserable muggy meter.

8-Day Forecast: After Thursday’s system passes through our area, we’ll find ourselves with a more tolerable and cooler Friday to end the workweek. It won’t be as humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures look to be below normal through the upcoming weekend with numbers in the low 80s. Rain chances return by Sunday.