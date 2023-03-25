Mostly sunny Sunday with isolated storms late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds rapidly decrease through this evening in central Indiana after a gloomy last few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies build in for the night. Wind gusts will be backing off as the night goes on, but gusts 25 mph will be possible in the evening. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies for much of the day. There is a chance of spotty storms in the evening. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather is in place north and west for some of these cells that may produce gusty winds. High temperatures right around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Spotty morning showers will be possible. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures steadily climb through mid-week. On Thursday, the high temperature should get to 60 degrees before showers start to arrive in late in the day into Friday. A cold front will pass on Friday bringing the best chance of rain for the week. Highs on Friday will get into the mid-60s prior to slightly cooler air working in for next weekend.