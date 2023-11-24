Much colder this weekend with snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much colder air is in place for your Friday. This weekend will be cold with snow chances moving in for Sunday.

TODAY: If you’re up early this morning it’s going to be quiet but cold. Temperatures are in the 20s for areas north of Indianapolis. It will be dry today but nowhere near as nice as it was yesterday. Highs yesterday were in the lower 50s. Today highs stay in the lower 40s about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. We may see the winds pick up a little especially this morning.

Sky conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. So not the bright blue sky we saw yesterday.

TONIGHT: Lots of events downtown tonight. Circle of lights, Pacers game, high school football finals – skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. It’s going to be chilly this evening with temperatures falling near freezing. Overnight temperatures fall into the 20s statewide. Cold conditions continue through the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday looks dry but cold. Look for a mostly sunny sky through the day. If you’re heading to the Old Oaken Bucket game in West Lafayette or up to Muncie to watch Ball State it’s going to be dry but cold. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for kick off and only climb into the lower 40s. Still running several degrees below normal.

Sunday will be a day of change. We’re keeping a close eye on a system heading this way which will bring us a chance for rain and snow. The ground is still pretty warm so it doesn’t look like we’ll see significant accumulation. We may see a few areas north of Indianapolis that may bring a dusting to some areas especially north of Indianapolis. It stays cold Sunday with highs near 39. Be sure to bundle up if you’re heading to the Colts game.

8DAY FORECAST: Winds pick up on Monday and it will be chilly. Highs stay in the 30s both Monday and Tuesday. Look for sunshine and quiet conditions for much of next week. Temperatures gradually make their way back closer to normal with highs in the 40s Wednesday through Friday.