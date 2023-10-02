Much cooler air arrives this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a weekend where temperatures ran well above average, that continues into the start of this work week. In fact, 9 of the last 12 days featured high temperatures in the 80s.

TODAY: Some spots in rural areas woke up to morning fog. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies stay locked in place. I would not be surprised to see a few rural communities with patchy early morning fog. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: A very similar forecast to Monday’s. I wouldn’t rule out some spots of patchy fog in rural areas, but the vast majority will be fine. Sunshine continues across the state with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday will be a day that sees a few more clouds compared to Monday and Tuesday. A scattered rain chance will arrive on Thursday which could leave an isolated chance of rain Friday.

Behind this system, much cooler air works into the forecast. Our average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a struggle to even make it to this mark this weekend.