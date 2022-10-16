Weather Blog

Much cooler air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is now off to the southeast of central Indiana. We remain breezy as temperatures take a tumble through the next few days.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy. It will still be breezy with a few gusts to 20 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny start with more clouds in north-central Indiana. More clouds should be expected in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid 40s. \

TOMORROW NIGHT: Freeze warnings in effect across central Indiana. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly start, partly cloudy skies once again. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: An upper-level low continues to spin off to our northeast in Canada. We should remain in a dry stretch of days in central Indiana through the entire week. Northern Indiana may get in on rain chances Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures slowly climb throughout the week. By next weekend, highs should be back into the 70s.