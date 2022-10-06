Weather Blog

Much cooler Friday, frost likely this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are in for a fairly chilly end to the workweek. This cooldown will lead way to the coldest air of the season with frost likely this weekend.

Thursday night: A front is expected to pass through the state, which will lead way to breezy winds out of the north overnight. Lows look to fall into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday: The coolest day of the season is ahead to end the workweek. Breezy winds will persist throughout much of the day, and this will cause our temperatures to struggle to get out of the 50s for several locations. Friday night is also a focal point in this forecast for Indianapolis especially as the coldest night of the season swings in with frost likely across much of central Indiana.

Weekend: Chilly weather is set to stick around through Saturday with highs once again only able to rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. We look to begin a temperature rebound on Sunday with highs returning to the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into the first half of next week. This warmup will lead way to additional rain chances for next Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.