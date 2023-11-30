Much needed rain arrives Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry for much of the day today however much needed rain arrives later tonight and into daybreak Friday.

TODAY: We’re starting off with temperatures into the 30s this morning. We have sunshine out right now and we’ll see mostly sunny skies through much of the day. Clouds begin to increase later this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be gusty today. Sustained winds out of the south and southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Winds may gust near 25 and 30 miles per hour.

Highs climb into the lower 50s today. Normal high for this time of the year is 46. Temperatures today will be 8 to 10 degrees above normal this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies become mostly cloudy overnight as the storm system moves closer to the state. Rain overspreads the area. The much needed rain begins after midnight and will continue into the daybreak hours. Temperatures stay pretty mild overnight. Lows only fall into the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Really good chance of rainfall for the first part of the day. Much needed rain continues through about midday. Spotty showers will be possible later in the afternoon. Clouds stick around and despite the clouds and rain temperatures stay above normal into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rainfall may reach a half inch to about an inch across the state. The latest drought monitor has much of the state in the moderate drought category.

THIS WEEKEND

Rain comes to an end and for the first part of the weekend it looks dry. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the lower 50s. If you’re heading downtown to watch Iowa and Michigan in the Big Ten game it will be dry.

SUNDAY: Another cloudy day with highs in the lower 50s. A few spotty showers are possible on Sunday.

8DAY FORECAST: Spotty showers possible for the first part of the week. Temperatures fall back into the 40s for next week.