Much needed rain arrives tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Breezy with clouds increasing this evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Much needed rain arrives later this evening. Showers and thunderstorms develop after 9 p.m. and continue to push through the state. Moderate to pockets of heavy rain moves through the overnight hours. Some locations may see an inch of rainfall. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

TOMORROW: Fall officially arrives early Monday morning and it’s going to feel like it for the first few days of the work week.

There may be a few lingering showers early Monday morning. Clouds begin to decrease throughout the afternoon. It turns cooler and less humid during the day. Highs stay in the middle to upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Lows fall into the 50s. Turn off the air conditioning and open up the windows.

TUESDAY: We have a beautiful day in store Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Seasonal temperatures continue for the first few days of the work week. Highs stay in the 70s with dry conditions Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance for a few showers late Wednesday evening into the first part of Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the work week and temperatures climb back into the 80s for the weekend.