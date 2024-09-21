Much-needed rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana had a few showers Friday night, but we have better rain chances in the coming days.

TODAY: A dense fog advisory in place for most of the area until 9 AM. Partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Showers are likely which will bring much-needed rain to the area. Midday appears to be the arrival time for these showers in the metro area. On/off showers continue through the afternoon and evening hours. If you are heading to the Colts vs. Bears game at 1 PM, definitely prepare for wet weather on your walk. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers are possible for both Monday and Tuesday. Most spots will pick up 0.5-1″ of rain from Sunday into Monday. Tuesday has the chance to be another soaker with wide-ranging possibilities of rainfall we will know more about as we get closer. Temperatures throughout the work week will be limited to the 70s behind this cold front.