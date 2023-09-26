Much needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An area of low pressure moves across the state and lingers for the next several days. This will provide the state with some much needed rain today and into the next two days.

TODAY: We are starting out the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are not that bad. Starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are in store for lots of dry time for the first part of the day. After lunchtime we’ll see the best chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of the state under a marginal risk of severe weather. This is a level one out of a level five. The main threats will be some gusty winds and also a chance for some small hail.

Highs stay in the middle to upper 70s north, lower 80s in the central part of the state and into the middle 80s in southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are likely overnight. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The area of low pressure sticks around for Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain is possible with some of these storms. The severe weather risk shifts to the east for Wednesday. It’s going to be cloudy and cooler. Highs stay in the 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: Low pressure lingers Thursday. Cloudy skies continue with area of drizzle Thursday. It stays cool with temps in the 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Right now it looks like this low finally moves off by the end of the week. Meaning dry conditions for Friday night football games. The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Colts home game looks dry.